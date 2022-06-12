Jim Ross Reflects On Getting To Speak With Martha Hart

In the latest episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross took some time to speak about CM Punk's injury and the fallout of it.

“It is very unfortunate. I don’t know the extreme that the surgery is gonna go, but man oh man, that’s just bad timing. But if anybody can work their way through it, it’ll be Phil Brooks aka CM Punk, no doubt. I don’t have any qualms or hesitation regarding how CM Punk is gonna return. He’ll return healthy, fired up, and motivated.”

On AEW's handling of the Owen Hart cup:

“I loved it. I had a chance in the little green room environment in [Las Vegas] to sit and chat with Martha. I did exactly what I told myself I was not going to do and that was cry. I couldn’t help it. So, it was very emotional. She was a gracious and glorious host, shall we say, of this event. I thought Tony Khan and the AEW team did a great job in putting the whole thing together. It was past due, as we all know, but now it’s here and it’s wonderful. I miss Owen. I think about him every day in same shape, form, or fashion. That’s a fact. So, I’m glad we got to do something for Owen and the family. The family, can’t leave them out because they had a lot to do with it. It was done right and with the greatest of intentions."

On where Owen ranks among the best in-ring wrestlers: