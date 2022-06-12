WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Las Cruces, Mexico & Cape Girardeau, Missouri - June 11, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2022

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live events in Las Cruces, Mexico and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Las Cruces, Mexico

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal

- The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

- SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya

Cape Girardeau, Missouri

- The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy

- Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode

- Ezekiel defeated Ciampa

- Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Theory

- Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated MVP & Omos

- Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.

- Riddle defeated Seth Rollins

-  Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka

 
 

