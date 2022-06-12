WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results From Las Cruces, Mexico & Cape Girardeau, Missouri - June 11, 2022

WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event live events in Las Cruces, Mexico and Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Check out the results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Jinder Mahal
- The Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios
- SmackDown Women’s Championship Match: Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya
- The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy
- Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
- Ezekiel defeated Ciampa
- Rey Mysterio & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz & Theory
- Street Fight: Bobby Lashley defeated MVP & Omos
- Alexa Bliss defeated Nikki A.S.H.
- Riddle defeated Seth Rollins
- Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) defeated Becky Lynch and Asuka
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com