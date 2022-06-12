WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WWE NXT Star Suffers Injury During Live Event

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2022

WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo reportedly suffered an injury during a live event in Largo, Florida on Saturday. D’Angelo suffered an injury to his shoulder during his match against Cameron Grimes. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the match ended due to the injury sustained.

