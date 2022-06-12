WWE NXT Star Suffers Injury During Live Event

WWE NXT star Tony D’Angelo reportedly suffered an injury during a live event in Largo, Florida on Saturday. D’Angelo suffered an injury to his shoulder during his match against Cameron Grimes. Wrestling Observer Radio reports that the match ended due to the injury sustained.
#NXTLargo he is hurt pic.twitter.com/KBuNHKf6tI— latasha hoberg (@latashahoberg35) June 12, 2022
