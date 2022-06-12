WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Jay White Becomes IWGP World Heavyweight Champion At NJPW Dominion, Confronted By AEW's Hangman Adam Page

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

At NJPW Dominion, a new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.

Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the show, countering a Rainmaker with a Blade Runner before pinning Okada for a three count.

After the match, Hangman Page called out Okada for a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, saying he wanted the IWGP World Heavyweight Title. 


