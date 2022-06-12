Jay White Becomes IWGP World Heavyweight Champion At NJPW Dominion, Confronted By AEW's Hangman Adam Page

At NJPW Dominion, a new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.
Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the show, countering a Rainmaker with a Blade Runner before pinning Okada for a three count.
After the match, Hangman Page called out Okada for a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, saying he wanted the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.
