Jay White Becomes IWGP World Heavyweight Champion At NJPW Dominion, Confronted By AEW's Hangman Adam Page

At NJPW Dominion, a new IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was crowned.

Jay White defeated Kazuchika Okada in the main event of the show, countering a Rainmaker with a Blade Runner before pinning Okada for a three count.

After the match, Hangman Page called out Okada for a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door on Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, saying he wanted the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.