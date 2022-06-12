Hiroshi Tanahashi Advances In AEW World Title Eliminator At NJPW Dominion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

During today's AEW Dominion event, an AEW World Title Eliminator Series match went down.

In that match, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto after a crossbody and a high flying blow for the victory.

Tanahashi will now face AEW’s Jon Moxley in the finals at Forbidden Door to crown the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion at the pay-per-view event on June 26th.

Hiroshi Tanahashi vence a Hirooki Goto y se enfrentará a Jon Moxley en #ForbiddenDoor. GokuHashi tiene la oportunidad de convertirse en el nuevo monarca Mundial de #AEW. #njdominion #njpw #njpwdominion pic.twitter.com/XfNdrioMRr — El Face Genérico 2.0 (@FaceGenerico) June 12, 2022