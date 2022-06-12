WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Hiroshi Tanahashi Advances In AEW World Title Eliminator At NJPW Dominion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

During today's AEW Dominion event, an AEW World Title Eliminator Series match went down.

In that match, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto after a crossbody and a high flying blow for the victory.

Tanahashi will now face AEW’s Jon Moxley in the finals at Forbidden Door to crown the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion at the pay-per-view event on June 26th.

NJPW Dominion Results (6/12/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their The results are as follows: - United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Hiroyoshi [...]

Tags: #hiroshi tanahashi

