Hiroshi Tanahashi Advances In AEW World Title Eliminator At NJPW Dominion

During today's AEW Dominion event, an AEW World Title Eliminator Series match went down.
In that match, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Hirooki Goto after a crossbody and a high flying blow for the victory.
Tanahashi will now face AEW’s Jon Moxley in the finals at Forbidden Door to crown the Interim AEW World Heavyweight Champion at the pay-per-view event on June 26th.
Hiroshi Tanahashi vence a Hirooki Goto y se enfrentará a Jon Moxley en #ForbiddenDoor. GokuHashi tiene la oportunidad de convertirse en el nuevo monarca Mundial de #AEW. #njdominion #njpw #njpwdominion pic.twitter.com/XfNdrioMRr— El Face Genérico 2.0 (@FaceGenerico) June 12, 2022
⚡ NJPW Dominion Results (6/12/2022)
New Japan Pro Wrestling held their The results are as follows: - United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Hiroyoshi [...]— Guy Incognito Jun 12, 2022 09:52AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com