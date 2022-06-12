Will Ospreay is the new IWGP United States Champion!

Ospreay managed to put away SANADA in the co-main event, when Ospreay finished off SANADA with the Hidden Blade, followed by the Storm Breaker.

There was no belt for Ospreay to celebrate with, as the title is still in the possession of Juice Robinson.

The title was declared vacant this past Friday when NJPW stripped Robinson of the championship after he sent in a video saying he wouldn't appear at the show as previously agreed. Ultimately, Robinson missed NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals with appendicitis.