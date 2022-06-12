WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Will Ospreay Is The New IWGP United States Champion

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

Will Ospreay is the new IWGP United States Champion!

Ospreay managed to put away SANADA in the co-main event, when Ospreay finished off SANADA with the Hidden Blade, followed by the Storm Breaker.

There was no belt for Ospreay to celebrate with, as the title is still in the possession of Juice Robinson.

The title was declared vacant this past Friday when NJPW stripped Robinson of the championship after he sent in a video saying he wouldn't appear at the show as previously agreed. Ultimately, Robinson missed NJPW Best of the Super Juniors Finals with appendicitis.

Will Ospreay Appears On AEW Dynamite With United Empire

In a big surprise, top NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay debuted on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ospreay [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2022 09:05PM

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #njpw #will ospreay

