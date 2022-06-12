WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Dominion Results (6/12/2022)

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 12, 2022

NJPW Dominion Results (6/12/2022)

New Japan Pro Wrestling held their

The results are as follows:

- United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi (w/ Manabu Nakanishi)

- BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)

- Toru Yano def. Doc Gallows

- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)

- IWGP Tag Team Championships: United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) to win the titles.

- Rocky Romero tried and failed to attack United Empire after the match.

- Participants were announced for the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament.

- Interim AEW World Title Eliminator: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hirooki Goto

- KOPW 22 Provisional Trophy - 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble: Shingo Takagi (c) def. Taichi (11-10)

- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson def. Tama Tonga (c) to win the title.

- IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay def. SANADA to win the vacant title.

- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada (c) to win the title.

Source: fightful.com
