NJPW Dominion Results (6/12/2022)

The results are as follows:
- United Empire (TJP, Francesco Akira & Aaron Henare) def. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato & Ryusuke Taguchi (w/ Manabu Nakanishi)
- BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori) def. Los Ingobernables De Japon (Tetsuya Naito, BUSHI & Hiromu Takahashi)
- Toru Yano def. Doc Gallows
- NEVER Openweight 6 Man Tag Team Championships: HOUSE OF TORTURE (EVIL, SHO & Yujiro Takahashi) (c) def. Suzuki-Gun (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr.)
- IWGP Tag Team Championships: United Empire (Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan) def. Bullet Club (Chase Owens & Bad Luck Fale) to win the titles.
- Rocky Romero tried and failed to attack United Empire after the match.
- Participants were announced for the NJPW G1 Climax 32 tournament.
- Interim AEW World Title Eliminator: Hiroshi Tanahashi def. Hirooki Goto
- KOPW 22 Provisional Trophy - 10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble: Shingo Takagi (c) def. Taichi (11-10)
- NEVER Openweight Championship: Karl Anderson def. Tama Tonga (c) to win the title.
- IWGP United States Championship: Will Ospreay def. SANADA to win the vacant title.
- IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jay White def. Kazuchika Okada (c) to win the title.
