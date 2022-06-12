WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

NWA Alwayz Ready Results - June, 11, 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 12, 2022

NWA Alwayz Ready Results - June, 11, 2022

NWA presented Alwayz Ready on Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightful:

- Rodney Mack defeated Jake Dumas

- The Mortons (Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton) defeated Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) (w/Danny Deals) and Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)

- Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens

-  NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c)

-  NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated PJ Hawx

- Colby Corino cashes in his championship series title opportunity.

-  NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated Colby Corino

- Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie

-  NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) defeated Chris Adonis

- Thom Latimer defeated Cyon

-  NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) defeated Mims

-  NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) defeated La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c)

-  NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated KiLynn King

- Matt Cardona Relinquishes NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

-  NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw


Tags: #nwa #alwayz ready

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76847/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π