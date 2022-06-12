NWA Alwayz Ready Results - June, 11, 2022

NWA presented Alwayz Ready on Saturday, June 11 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. Check out the full results below courtesy of Fightful:
- Rodney Mack defeated Jake Dumas
- The Mortons (Ricky Morton & Kerry Morton) defeated Ill Begotten (Alex Taylor & Jeremiah Plunkett) (w/Danny Deals) and Country Gentlemen (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews)
- Trevor Murdoch defeated Aron Stevens
- NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) (c)
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated PJ Hawx
- Colby Corino cashes in his championship series title opportunity.
- NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Homicide (c) defeated Colby Corino
- Natalia Markova defeated Taya Valkyrie
- NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Jax Dane (c) defeated Chris Adonis
- Thom Latimer defeated Cyon
- NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) defeated Mims
- NWA World Tag Team Championship: The Commonwealth Connection (Harry Smith & Doug Williams) defeated La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c)
- NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) defeated KiLynn King
- Matt Cardona Relinquishes NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship
- NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis, Thom Latimer, and Sam Shaw
