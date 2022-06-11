WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Trevor Murdoch Crowned NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

During tonight's NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view, Matt Cardona was due to defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis, but was forced to relinquish his title due to injury. The main event was changed to a Fatal Four-Way Match for the vacant title between Aldis, Trevor Murdoch, Sam Shaw, and Thom Latimer.

It was Murdoch who picked up the win, delivering a bulldog off the top rope to Aldis. He becomes a two-time NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.


Tags: #nwa #alwayz ready #trevor murdoch

