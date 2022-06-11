AEW Dark Universal Studio SPOILERS - June 11, 2022, IMPACT Talent Debuts

WARNING: This article is auto-tagged for potentially containing spoilers. If you are looking for spoiler free content turn back now! Last chance!

AEW held its latest set of Dark tapings at Universal Studios on June 10. Check out the full results (courtesy Wrestling Observer):

Session 1:

- Ortiz defeated Richard King

- Serpentico defeated Vazzy

- Max Caster (w/ Anthony Bowens) defeated Trevor Aeon

- Kris Statlander defeated Ava Everett

- Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds (w/ Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen’s Cezar Bononi and Peter Avalon.

- JD Drake and Ryan Nemeth attacked the winning team before 10 and Uno could run them off.

- Brock Anderson & Varsity Blondes defeated three enhancement talents

- Diamante defeated Devlyn Macabre

- Pure Rules: Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling) defeated JDX

- ROH Women’s Champion Mercedes Martinez & Serena Deeb defeated two enhancement talents

- Jay Lethal (w/ Satnam Singh and Sonjay Dutt) defeated Blake Christian

- Willow Nightingale defeated Ashley D’Amboise

- Athena defeated Amber Nova

- Dante Martin defeated Lucky Ali

- Matt Sydal defeated Jake Something

- Julia Hart defeated Valentina Rossi. Hart sported all-new black gear and a lights out entrance.

- Nick Comoroto & Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall) defeated two enhancement talents

- Dark Order’s 10 & Evil Uno defeated The Wingmen’s Ryan Nemeth and JD Drake

- Ariya Daivari defeated Kaleb Konley

- ROH Pure Championship: Wheeler Yuta (c) defeated Tony Nese (w/ Mark Sterling). The guest judges were BJ Whitmer, Mercedes Martinez, and Christopher Daniels.

- Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard & Angelo Parker attacked Yuta as a setup for Blood and Guts. Garcia also said he wants to take the Pure championship from Yuta and held the title up. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz made the save. Afterward, Kingston talked to the crowd to hype all the big matches up.

Session 2:

- Fuego del Sol defeated Marcus Kross.

- QT Marshall and The Factory invited Del Sol to join the Factory, but he turned them down.

- Lee Moriarty defeated Leon Ruffin

- Bear Country defeated Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray

- AQA defeated Avery Breaux

- Josh Woods defeated Barrett Brown. Mark Sterling and Tony Nese were at ringside watching Woods.

- Sonny Kiss defeated Lamar Diggs

- Fuego Del Sol defeated Aaron Solo (w/ QT Marshall)

- Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Gus de la Vega & Darian Bengston

- Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & 10) defeated The Wingmen (Peter Avalon, JD Drake, Cezar Bononi & Ryan Nemeth)

- Private Party defeated Bear Country

- Abadon defeated Karma Dean

- Shawn Dean defeated Conan Lycan

- Jericho Appreciation Society’s Matt Menard & Angelo Parker defeated Jake St. Patrick & Sage Scott

- Willow Nightingale defeated Mila Moore

- Rohit Raju defeated Baron Black

- Angelico defeated Logan Easton Laroux

- Dante Martin (w/ Matt Sydal) defeated Nick Comoroto (w/ QT Marshall and Aaron Solo).

- Fuego Del Sol made the save with a chair when The Factory tried to attack Martin.

- Jorah Johl (w/ Private Party) defeated Luke Sampson

- Marina Shafir defeated Amber Nova

- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Anthony Henry

- Danhausen defeated Jake Something

- The Renegade Twins defeated Valentina Rossi & Avery Breaux. In a post-match interview, Tony Schiavone called them out that they keep switching to steal wins.

- QT Marshall defeated Fuego Del Sol

- Pure Rules: Daniel Garcia defeated Alan Angels

Wheeler Yuta made the save to confront Garcia to set up a future match.