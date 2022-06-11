Paige Discusses WWE's Decision To Let Her Contract Expire

During her most recent Twitch stream, Paige discussed WWE's decision to not renew her contract. Check out some excerpts from her Twitch below:

On knowing WWE would not re-sign her:

"I knew it was coming eventually. Getting the, 'Hey, can I call you? I'm at SmackDown though.' I'm like, 'That leaves no room for negotiation. They're probably not going to renew it.' I had a feeling for awhile. I'm appreciative of WWE. They helped me so much, more than just wrestling. They got me a therapist when I was having drinking and alcohol issues. They kept me, even after my neck surgery, just sitting on my ass. I really appreciate that. I feel like I had so much left to give there as someone who can cut a decent promo and do a managerial role. It is what it is," she said. "I'm not leaving because I want to, they just don't want to re-sign my contract. I completely understand. There is no hard feelings."

On not having a non-compete clause:

"If you don't renew the contract then, I don't think there's any non-compete clause. That's not what I was told on the phone. We're having a normal conversation and it's like, 'So, we're not gonna renew your contract.' I texted Vince (McMahon), he texted back. Everyone was respectful about it. It's a bummer. They are keeping the door open, both Vince and Johnny [John Laurinaitis] said they'll keep the door open, but that's usually what companies say. I do feel if I ever went back, it would make it more special. If WWE ever asked me to do something, it would be that much more special. There's nothing I can do, I wish I could stay longer. WWE doesn't want to re-sign me. It's not my decision. I don't want anyone to think it's my decision to walk away."

On if she is cleared to wrestle:

"Not yet."

On her neck:

"It's so healthy. I feel like I'm the most healthy I've been in my whole career. I feel I can compete again, 1000%."

On being pulled as WWE SmackDown General Manager:

"That's what I don't like. I was sitting around for a long time. I was texting them back in November like, 'what's the deal, do you guys want me to re-sign? I'd rather get the ball rolling than wait until the last minute.' That's the one thing that I personally didn't like, the waiting around for no reason. They weren't using me to my full potential, that's for sure. I broke my neck twice for this company, just to be let go. I still tried to fight to do something and then to not be told until the last minute left me disappointed. Again, I understand their reasoning why they didn't want to re-new the contract."

On it not being her decision to leave and an idea she had:

"It's fair, are they going to keep employing me to not do anything for them? There are things I could have done, I just don't think they want to think of it. They want to focus on people that are wrestling," she said while also noting, "I offered to be the voice piece for Ronda."

