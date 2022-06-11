WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

WWE NXT 2.0 Live Event Results From Largo, FL - May 11, 2022

NXT held a live event on June 11 from the Largo Events Center in Largo, FL. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

- NXT Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell

- Von Wagner defeated Hank Walker

- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon

- Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton

- Andre Chase & Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott & Duke Hudson

- Tony D'Angelo vs. Cameron Grimes Ended Via Referee Stoppage. Tony D'Angelo is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.

- North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa

- Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, & Brooks Jensen defeated Joe Gacy & 2 Druids


