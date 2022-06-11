WWE NXT 2.0 Live Event Results From Largo, FL - May 11, 2022

NXT held a live event on June 11 from the Largo Events Center in Largo, FL. Check out the full results below, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:
- NXT Women's Championship: Mandy Rose (c) defeated Indi Hartwell
- Von Wagner defeated Hank Walker
- Kayden Carter & Katana Chance defeated Valentina Feroz & Yulisa Leon
- Wendy Choo defeated Tiffany Stratton
- Andre Chase & Ikemen Jiro defeated Quincy Elliott & Duke Hudson
- Tony D'Angelo vs. Cameron Grimes Ended Via Referee Stoppage. Tony D'Angelo is said to have suffered a shoulder injury.
- North American Championship: Carmelo Hayes (c) defeated Solo Sikoa
- Bron Breakker, Josh Briggs, & Brooks Jensen defeated Joe Gacy & 2 Druids
#NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/2efgxgpJon— Mike Colon Rodriguez (@mike_colon_) June 12, 2022
Candids: #NXTLargo June 11th - https://t.co/B5KfWQcmN5 (@WWE_MandyRose) #MandyRose #ToxicAttraction— Mandy Rose News | Mandy Rose Fansite (@MandyRoseNews) June 12, 2022
Photo credits: @mike_colon_ @reillycoyote328 pic.twitter.com/bj9JUTLx9s
#NXTLargo pic.twitter.com/rx14NXMouD— Amber (AmberAnk2000) (@AmberAnk2000) June 12, 2022
Sigh, it seems @TonyDangeloWWE suffered a shoulder injury at #nxtlargo Hopefully @WWENXT did some weird work and if not, hopefully the dude is alright. Wresting ain’t easy.@MikePWInsider pic.twitter.com/KPRXivguVy— El Mangosta (@cmhendricks58) June 12, 2022
