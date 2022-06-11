New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

During tonight's NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view, La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 666) put the NWA tag titles on the line against the Commonwealth Connection of Harry Smith and Doug Williams. La Rebelión lost the match and thus their titles.
Smith and Williams are the new NWA World Tag Team Champions.
And new! Congrats @DBSmithjr and @DougWilliamsUK ! @nwa #AlwayzReady #NWAAlwayzReady @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/NcCTdTg2hr— Hot Tag Hooligans Wrestling Podcast (@HTHWrestling) June 12, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com