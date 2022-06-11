WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New NWA World Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

During tonight's NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view, La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf 450 and Bestia 666) put the NWA tag titles on the line against the Commonwealth Connection of Harry Smith and Doug Williams. La Rebelión lost the match and thus their titles.

Smith and Williams are the new NWA World Tag Team Champions. 


