NWA Executive Resumes Role At NWA Always Ready 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

During tonight's NWA Alwayz Ready PPV in Knoxville, TN, Director of Talent Relations Pat "Simon Diamond" Kenney resumed his role after suffering what Kenney described as a "mild stroke" this past March. Kyle Davis had been standing in for Kenney's role while he recovered.

Diamond had previously worked with ECW during the 90s, regularly with Johnny Swinger and CW Anderson. He stayed with the company until its closure in 2001. He joined TNA Wrestling in 2003 and moved to a behind-the-scenes role as producer and then commentary.

WNS wishes Kenny all the best!

 

Source: pwinsiderelite.com
Tags: #nwa #alwayz ready #pat kenny #simon diamond

