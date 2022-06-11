WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Aron Stevens Says Goodbye To Professional Wrestling At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

Aron Stevens wrestled his final match at Sunday's NWA Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view. During the event, he was defeated by Trevor Murdoch in what was advertised as his swan song.

During a post-match interview, Stevens told May Valentine that he has loved pro wrestling since he was a young kid. He wished that he could've won a World Title and brought it to Killer Kowalski's grave, he trained at his gym when he started out. Stevens said pro wrestling doesn't love him back and he needs to put his health and future first. He plans to head out to Brazil to refocus on the next chapter.


