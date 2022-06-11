WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

New Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

New NWA Women’s Tag Team champions were crowned during Saturday's Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view. 

Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions.


Tags: #nwa #alwayz ready #pretty empowered

