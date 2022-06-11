New Tag Team Champions Crowned At NWA Alwayz Ready 2022

New NWA Women’s Tag Team champions were crowned during Saturday's Alwayz Ready 2022 pay-per-view.
Pretty Empowered (Ella Envy and Kenzie Paige) defeated The Hex (Allysin Kay and Marti Belle) to become the new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions.
Pretty Empowered (Kenzie Paige & Ella Envy) def. The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) to become the new #NWA World Women's Tag Team Champions. #AlwayzReady pic.twitter.com/azQooDGSea— Pro Wrestling Guru (@PWGuru02) June 12, 2022
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com