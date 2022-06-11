WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Mark Henry Says Riddle Is "World Heavyweight Championship Material"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 11, 2022

Mark Henry Says Riddle Is "World Heavyweight Championship Material"

Mark Henry recently visited Busted Open Radio, where he had some extremely positive comments about WWE star Matt Riddle.

“Championship material. That’s what he is. World Heavyweight Championship material because people feel for him, people love him…it’s hardest thing in the wrestling business to get, it’s sympathy and affection. Now you can have Riddle not do the scooter. You can always have Riddle dial stuff back and say, you know what, it says it in the Bible. Once I was a child and did childish things and then I grew up and act as a man and put away childish things. We always say wrestling is the Bible, it’s good vs. evil. It’s simply psychology.”\

Riddle Teaching Current and Former WWE Stars Jiu-Jitsu, Roddy Piper Flashback, Brian Gewirtz Book Update

- RAW Tag Team Champion Matt Riddle posted a photo of himself teaching jiu-jitsu to several NXT and former WWE stars. The photo features NXT [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin May 11, 2022 05:25PM
Source: sportskeeda.com
Tags: #wwe #riddle #mark henry

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76835/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π