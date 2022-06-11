Mark Henry Says Riddle Is "World Heavyweight Championship Material"

Mark Henry recently visited Busted Open Radio, where he had some extremely positive comments about WWE star Matt Riddle.

“Championship material. That’s what he is. World Heavyweight Championship material because people feel for him, people love him…it’s hardest thing in the wrestling business to get, it’s sympathy and affection. Now you can have Riddle not do the scooter. You can always have Riddle dial stuff back and say, you know what, it says it in the Bible. Once I was a child and did childish things and then I grew up and act as a man and put away childish things. We always say wrestling is the Bible, it’s good vs. evil. It’s simply psychology.”\