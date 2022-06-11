WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Two Segments Officially Announced For Monday's WWE RAW

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

WWE has officially announced two new segments for next week's RAW on USA Network, which will air live from the INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

The first segment that was announced will be an appearance from Judgment Day with the group poised to take "a new direction" while the other segment will see Rollins answer for his attack on Cody Rhodes.

On last week's RAW, Finn Balor was revealed as the newest member of Judgment Day leading to Balor, Damian Priest, and Rhea Ripley turning against Edge and dispelling him from the faction. The group put Edge through a table and Priest delivered a con-chair-to. 

Also last week, Rollins attacked Cody Rhodes with a sledgehammer. Rhodes recently underwent successful surgery for a torn pec muscle, which WWE is reporting will take 9 months to recover from.

These segments joined the already announced, Kevin Owens vs. Ezekiel.

Tags: #wwe #raw

