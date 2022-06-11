WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Naomi Posts Tweet For First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

Naomi Posts Tweet For First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

Naomi posted for the first time on Twitter since walking out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW with her tag partner and friend Sasha Banks.

The tweet featured a video about rejection which as you can imagine has people wondering if the is a subtle dig at her employer WWE who suspended her indefinitely. Naomi also recently took to Instagram to share a video of her and her husband Jimmy Uso on holiday.

Read more on this story:

Naomi Posts First Update Since WWE Suspension

Sasha Banks and Naomi are currently "indefinitely suspended" from WWE following their shock walkout during RAW a few weeks ago. As a result [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 05:05PM

 


Tags: #wwe #naomi

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76833/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π