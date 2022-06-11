Naomi Posts Tweet For First Time Since Walking Out Of WWE

Naomi posted for the first time on Twitter since walking out of the May 16 episode of WWE RAW with her tag partner and friend Sasha Banks.
The tweet featured a video about rejection which as you can imagine has people wondering if the is a subtle dig at her employer WWE who suspended her indefinitely. Naomi also recently took to Instagram to share a video of her and her husband Jimmy Uso on holiday.
June 11, 2022
⚡ Naomi Posts First Update Since WWE Suspension
Sasha Banks and Naomi are currently "indefinitely suspended" from WWE following their shock walkout during RAW a few weeks ago. As a result [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 05:05PM
