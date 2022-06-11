Trevor Murdoch: "Everyone Forgets That I Still Have A NWA World Championship Rematch Coming To Me."

Trevor Murdoch recently sat down with PWMania, where he spoke about the moment he felt his career was about to turn around.

“What it came down to was when I was at Harley’s funeral. NWA sent executives to pay respects. David Lagana came over and spoke with me about coming in to have a match. They reminded me I still have a lot left in the tank. For me, it was just a reminder that I could still do this and could still go. People still cared.”

Murdoch had some positive words to say about Nick Aldis.

“Nick is one of the most talented, and skillful guys in the business today. He’s good-looking, talented, impressive, and looks like a world champion. When you see your name against him on the card, you better lace up your boots tight. He didn’t give one inch, everything I got, I had to earn, and ultimately I ended up earning his respect. Winning that [NWA] title was the culmination of all my hard work. It proved to me and everyone else that I can be a world champion and I am a world champion.”

On what's next for his career: