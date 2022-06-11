WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Freddie Prinze Jr. On Which Celebrities He'd Book In Wrestling Matches

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 11, 2022

During the latest episode of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked what celebrities he would book in wrestling matches if he were booking WWE.

I already have the match, these are two friends of mine who I love very much and both of them love wrestling. But I would love to see Seth Green, which is Scott Evil, if you guys don’t know who that is, vs. Macaulay Culkin. I don’t have to tell you what movies he was in. a tables Ladders and Chairs match. They’re smaller than luchadores. They would literally fly. If he jumped off a 10-foot ladder it would look like it was 30 feet up. They would love to and I love them and they would get hurt. I would visit them in the hospital and give them kind words. But Seth Green vs. Macaulay Culkin in a TLC match and on the women’s side, I’m putting Rachael Leigh Cook in there against Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Rachael Leigh Cook going over big, big, and it’s a squash match. I’m not giving the women less time because I’m a misogynist. It’s just because Rachel is so powerful and unpredictable that she just annihilates Love in less than three minutes.

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #freddie prinze jr

