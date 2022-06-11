WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
NJPW Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Strong Episode

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

NJPW has announced the full card for tonight's Strong on NJPW World, airing at 8 PM ET on NJPW World and available on-demand.

Check out the full lineup: 

- Jay White, Juice Robinson, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Hikuleo vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada & Ren Narita

- QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks

- Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura

Read more NJPW news:

Will Ospreay Appears On AEW Dynamite With United Empire

In a big surprise, top NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay debuted on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ospreay [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2022 09:05PM

 


Tags: #njpw #strong #njpw strong

