NJPW Announces Lineup For Tonight’s Strong Episode

NJPW has announced the full card for tonight's Strong on NJPW World, airing at 8 PM ET on NJPW World and available on-demand.
Check out the full lineup:
- Jay White, Juice Robinson, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson & Hikuleo vs. Tomohiro Ishii, Chuck Taylor, Rocky Romero, Mascara Dorada & Ren Narita
- QT Marshall vs. Karl Fredericks
- Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura
⚡ Will Ospreay Appears On AEW Dynamite With United Empire
In a big surprise, top NJPW star and former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay debuted on tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ospreay [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 08, 2022 09:05PM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com