Candice LeRae Announced For First Post-WWE Appearance

Candice LeRae departed WWE in May when her contract expired and there has been much speculation as to where she will end up next. There has been some speculation LeRae will join her husband Johnny Gargano wherever he ends up with lots of rumors suggesting both are AEW bound, although nothing is confirmed.

Gargano recently took to Twitter to remind fans that his wife LeRae will be joining him in a River City Wrestling Con signing in Jacksonville, Florida. Check out his tweet below:

Come see @CandiceLeRae (in her first appearance back) and I in Jacksonville tomorrow! @RCWCofficial pic.twitter.com/vfdTr5eIob — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) June 10, 2022

