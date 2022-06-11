WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Candice LeRae Announced For First Post-WWE Appearance

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

Candice LeRae departed WWE in May when her contract expired and there has been much speculation as to where she will end up next. There has been some speculation LeRae will join her husband Johnny Gargano wherever he ends up with lots of rumors suggesting both are AEW bound, although nothing is confirmed.

Gargano recently took to Twitter to remind fans that his wife LeRae will be joining him in a River City Wrestling Con signing in Jacksonville, Florida. Check out his tweet below:

Read more Candice LeRae news:

Is Candice LeRae AEW Bound?

Former WWE NXT star Candice LeRae could be AEW bound. Dave Meltzer revealed in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 09:32AM


