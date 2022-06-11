WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Alexa Bliss Discusses The Creation Of Lilly

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

Alexa Bliss Discusses The Creation Of Lilly

During an interview with WWE Germany, Alexa Bliss discussed the creation of her trademark doll, Lilly, by Jason Baker. Check out some interview excerpts below:

On the creation of Lilly: 

“I love it. It’s so great. You know, Lilly was a fun concept to bring to life. I texted Jason [Baker] who does all the work on the masks that you see on WWE, all of the crowns that I wore with the black goo coming out of it, he and his wife did that, and they are incredibly talented and any kind of prop work that you see that’s just kind of like a little extra special, that definitely comes from them.”

On the idea she had for Lilly:

“They did a lot of the puppets for the Firefly Fun House/Alexa’s Playground, they came up with Lilly. It was really cool because I texted Jason and I remember saying like, ‘I really want a doll to interact with. I want it to look like someone scribbled her — like a child scribbled her on a piece of paper, she’s popped off the page, I was like button eyes, 3-D teeth, I wanted to kind of look like me, but scary,’ and they came up with, they showed me Lilly and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. I was so happy that WWE went for it. Because I knew that there was something special about Lilly, and the fact that she has resonated with so many people, especially the younger generation of fans is awesome. It just shows that they enjoy her as much as I do. It’s a lot of fun to work with Lilly, and it’s just so cool. I always just wanted to have something that people can just like — tangible that they can play with and it’s really awesome.”

Tags: #wwe #alexa bliss #lilly

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76828/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π