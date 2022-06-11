Alexa Bliss Discusses The Creation Of Lilly

“They did a lot of the puppets for the Firefly Fun House/Alexa’s Playground, they came up with Lilly. It was really cool because I texted Jason and I remember saying like, ‘I really want a doll to interact with. I want it to look like someone scribbled her — like a child scribbled her on a piece of paper, she’s popped off the page, I was like button eyes, 3-D teeth, I wanted to kind of look like me, but scary,’ and they came up with, they showed me Lilly and it was the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen. I was so happy that WWE went for it. Because I knew that there was something special about Lilly, and the fact that she has resonated with so many people, especially the younger generation of fans is awesome. It just shows that they enjoy her as much as I do. It’s a lot of fun to work with Lilly, and it’s just so cool. I always just wanted to have something that people can just like — tangible that they can play with and it’s really awesome.”