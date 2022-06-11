WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

The official WWE website has announced that Xyon Quinn will go up against Wes Lee in a rematch on this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Check out the official announcement below:

Xyon Quinn plans to prove Wes Lee’s win was a fluke in rematch

After waiting weeks for his one-on-one showdown with Xyon Quinn, Wes Lee pulled a fast one when it looked like it would be lights out, side-stepping a charging Quinn to escape with a quick rollup victory.

That loss did not sit right with Quinn, who has been forced to see the positive reactions from the NXT Universe for the past week. A frustrated Quinn claimed that Lee’s win was pure luck and he dominated the match.

Can Quinn prove Lee’s victory was a fluke, or will the high-octane Superstar pull off another shocking win? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Below is the updated lineup:

NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe
Set For Next Week:
- Toxic Attraction vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Indi Hartwell
- Giovanni Vinci debuts
- Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee


