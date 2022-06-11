New Match Announced For Next Week’s WWE NXT 2.0

The official WWE website has announced that Xyon Quinn will go up against Wes Lee in a rematch on this Tuesday’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. Check out the official announcement below:

Xyon Quinn plans to prove Wes Lee’s win was a fluke in rematch

After waiting weeks for his one-on-one showdown with Xyon Quinn, Wes Lee pulled a fast one when it looked like it would be lights out, side-stepping a charging Quinn to escape with a quick rollup victory.

That loss did not sit right with Quinn, who has been forced to see the positive reactions from the NXT Universe for the past week. A frustrated Quinn claimed that Lee’s win was pure luck and he dominated the match.

Can Quinn prove Lee’s victory was a fluke, or will the high-octane Superstar pull off another shocking win? Find out Tuesday night on NXT 2.0 at 8/7 C on USA!

Below is the updated lineup:

- NXT Tag Team Championships Match: Creed Brothers vs. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe

Set For Next Week:

- Toxic Attraction vs. Roxanne Perez, Cora Jade, & Indi Hartwell

- Giovanni Vinci debuts

- Xyon Quinn vs. Wes Lee