Matt Cardona Reaffirms He's Not Trying To Return To WWE

During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Matt Cardona discussed his injury, Cody Rhodes returning to WWE, and the possibsily of himself returning one day in the future.

“What a night for Cody and what a return it’s been, and he’s proven himself, which he has in the past before but I think right now, it’s truly his time. He’s one of my closest buddies and I’m very happy for him. And he’s doing his thing and he’s doing it his way, and more power to him.”

“It’s super cool that he was able to bring his music, and his logos, and his nickname. It’s his package so, hypothetically, if I were to ever go back, yeah, I would love to do something similar to that.”

“I’ve said it from the moment I got released, I’m not trying to get back into WWE. I’m not doing anything to get back there, but I’d be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle at MSG or I’d never want to have another WrestleMania match. If Vince [McMahon] right now, or Bruce Prichard or Johnny Ace called me, of course, I’d have a conversation, but I’m in no rush to get back there just to say, ‘I’m back.’ There would have to be some sort of purpose for me to go back.”

On how he’s having a good run outside of WWE: “Besides this godd**n injury, I’m having the run of my career, [having] the most fun, making the most money; I’m loving it. I’m my own boss. I’ve got the Major Wrestling Podcast. I’m super busy. I’m having the time of my life, so for me to go back there and give back that freedom, it would have to be worth it.”