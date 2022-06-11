WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
2 Cold Scorpio To Return To GCW Next Month

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

Game Changer Wrestling (GCW) has announced that former WWE Superstar and ECW legend 2 Cold Scorpio is set to make his return to the promotion next month as part of the company's Gateway To The Death Event on Friday, July 1st from inside Pop’s Nightclub in Sanget, Illinois.

Already announced for the show are Joey Janela vs. Davey Richards, Alex Colon vs. Cole Radrick, Blake Christian vs. Gringo Loco, Effy vs. Delirious and appearances from Allie Katch, Mance Warner, Matthew Justice and Nick Gage.

