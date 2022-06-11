WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
A New Photo Of Stephanie McMahon Surfaces

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 11, 2022

A new photo of WWE executive Stephanie McMahon has surfaced on her official social media.

On Thursday, Stephanie took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the Oklahoma softball team on winning the College Softball World Series. She tweeted:

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she would take an indefinite leave of absence from WWE with no timetable for her return.

Tags: #wwe #stephanie mcmahon

