A New Photo Of Stephanie McMahon Surfaces

A new photo of WWE executive Stephanie McMahon has surfaced on her official social media.

On Thursday, Stephanie took to Twitter and Instagram to congratulate the Oklahoma softball team on winning the College Softball World Series. She tweeted:

Congratulations @OU_Softball on winning the #WCWS last night! What a game to see live! Also, honored to meet the legendary @GassoPatty. Hey @tripleh, there are definitely some prospects for @wwe! pic.twitter.com/CkTjuafE5h — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) June 10, 2022

Stephanie McMahon recently announced that she would take an indefinite leave of absence from WWE with no timetable for her return.

Read more WWE news: