WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Will Be Out For Nine Months

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will be out of action for nine months following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The injury generally carries a 6 month recovery time with many believing WWE has added months so he can make a surprise return at the 2023 Royal Rumble event in time for WrestleMania 39.

The announcement follows a tweet from Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes on Thursday, which stated that the surgery was successful.