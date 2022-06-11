WWE Announces Cody Rhodes Will Be Out For Nine Months

WWE has announced that Cody Rhodes will be out of action for nine months following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. The injury generally carries a 6 month recovery time with many believing WWE has added months so he can make a surprise return at the 2023 Royal Rumble event in time for WrestleMania 39.
Update: After successful surgery, @CodyRhodes will be out of action for nine months. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/5ITIvRzPcL— WWE (@WWE) June 11, 2022
The announcement follows a tweet from Cody's wife Brandi Rhodes on Thursday, which stated that the surgery was successful.
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com