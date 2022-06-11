Robbie From The Highlanders Reflects On Being Shown On TNA In 2008 And Getting Fired From WWE

Former WWE star Robbie McAllister, real name Derek Graham-Couch, sat down with JOFO In The RING, where he reflected on the situation in 2008 when TNA showed him on TV in the crowd and got him in trouble with WWE.

You know, I was at Universal [Studios] that day [of the TNA show] and technically, I never really thought about it but I went and said hi to some friends and then they’re like, ‘Oh, you wanna come in and –’ technically, I believe at that time — I can’t really think of how I felt now but I was in a real bad spot and I knew that I did not want to be in WWE at all anymore. We got into a situation — I’m sorry, but getting pinned by a midget [Hornswoggle] just — where do you go from there? Seriously. You have no stock when you’re getting pinned by a midget. So I guess it was just my basically big ‘ole F you and a lot of people got pissed off and I’m not… you know, we all do dumb things and I was drinking back then. I wasn’t drunk then but we do dumb things. It was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done. But, in a way, I think it was a bit of a F you because you know, I was starting to look stupid and I was tired of looking dumb.

No, no [nobody from TNA asked me if I was okay with being shown on TV]. Jeff Jarrett just put me on there and they pulled up what name they could find on the internet and who I was and I’ve talked to Jeff Jarrett about it and at that time, like I said, I was in a really sh*tty spot mentally, not wanting to be there and you know, it still took six months to get fired from there so I had to stick around, I had to hang out for another six months and do the job every week on dark matches.

But technically, I should have never been there because I was stupid. We can look at it any way we want but the real blame is me, because I was in a bad spot and I didn’t wanna be in WWE… and you’re gonna have repercussions when you do something that… at that time, it’s almost like it was immature but at the same time, I was lashing out. I’m not the type of person that’s confrontational. I don’t like to get in fights with people but when your back’s to the wall and you’re treated like a piece of sh*t — I’m kind of getting a little emotional here — but, I’ve been in other relationships where you’re a nice guy and nice guys finish last and people start to take advantage of you and when you get your back to the wall, you lash out and do anything you can to say F you, this is over, we’re done. I’m done being your b*tch, technically [laughs].

John Laurinaitis had called me within a minute after I walked out of that building and said — I got a phone call and it was a secretary saying, ‘Hold for John Laurinaitis. You got a call from John Laurinaitis.’ He’s like, ‘What’s one of my talent doing at TNA!?’ And then I went back to the… and because I’m man enough to be able to face my own bullsh*t, I walked right back into the WrestleMania hotel and I faced it like a man from everybody that wanted to give me sh*t. Undertaker tore a strip off me, Fit Finlay tore a strip off me and at that time, I didn’t really care, because what happened at WWE was not what I thought was gonna happen. I thought it was gonna be — and when you look at it, you create your own destiny, you guide your own ship. I obviously didn’t guide my own ship the right way. But when you do your work and you’re man enough to look at it all, it wasn’t WWE that did me wrong, I did WWE wrong — I didn’t do them wrong, I did myself wrong because I didn’t do anything to keep myself there, didn’t do anything to secure my ship. You have to be in the pocket, telling ideas constantly. I never had that in mind. I have a wrestling ability, I’m a good wrestler. But I’ve never really been the storyteller; want to get into the storyline sh*t if you know what I mean.