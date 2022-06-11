WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Eric Young Says Bobby Roode Is "The Most Underrated Guy In The World"

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 11, 2022

Eric Young recently sat down with WhatCulture, where he was asked who he believes is the most underrated wrestler in the world today.

“Bobby Roode would probably be my favorite [opponent]. I think he’s one of — right now is probably the most underrated guy in the world. I think he’s the perfect pro wrestler. He’s a friend of mine and it’s gonna sound biased but, I’ve wrestled everybody, you know? I mean, you name it, I’ve shared a ring with ‘em and it’s nothing against other people. We talked about that three-way between Bobby and Austin [Aries] and me is one of my favorite matches of all-time. Me and Bobby versus A.M.W. at Victory Road from years and years ago was unbelievable for a bunch of reasons. Me and Bobby, Last Man Standing in Wembley is probably my favorite TNA match, IMPACT match of all-time.”

 

Source: postwrestling.com
Tags: #wwe #eric young #impact #bobby roode

