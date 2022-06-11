WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
AEW Rampage Results (6/10/2022)
Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 11, 2022
Your results for this week's AEW Rampage are as follows:
Eddie Kingston defeated Jake Hager
Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh defeated Mat Fitchett & Davey Vega
Kris Statlander defeated Red Velvet
FTR & Trent Beretta defeated Will Ospreay & Aussie Open
