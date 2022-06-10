RUSH Calls AEW President Tony Khan "A Simple Guy"

Following his recent debut at AEW Double Or Nothing 20221, fomrer Ring Of Honor World Champion RUSH spoke with Lucha Libre Online, and shared a few thoughts on his new partnership with Andrade El Idolo. Check out RUSH's comments on Khan below:

“We haven’t had a long talk. Andrade presented him. I think he’s a nice guy. A simple guy! Imagine! Seeing him that humble, you surprise yourself. He’s a mastermind. He’s doing impressive things with AEW and that motivates you even more as a wrestler. Because he’s doing the things the fans want. That’s what this is about! Listening to the fans, to hear the audience. Not everyone can do it, and the fact that he’s doing it, he has my respect for that. There was only one talk on the day of the tapings. I think he’s an extraordinary guy. I am thankful for the opportunity. Soon I’ll be at my 100% there to show the world that El Toro Blanco Rush is what AEW needs.”