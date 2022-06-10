WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
AEW Star Reflects On Pooping Himself During A Match

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

AEW star Evil Uno of the group The Dark Order was interviewed by The Create Unknown, during which he reflected on pooping himself during a match during the early days of his wrestling career. He said:

“Yes, once. I definitely did, once. Not a pleasant ordeal. I was ill before the match. Nowadays, we’re a lot more conscious of if we’re ill or not and we would probably never perform with another (talent) if you are ill because you could make them ill. When I started wrestling, people didn’t think that way. They didn’t think that way about injuries, they didn’t think that way about illness. I had a very very bad stomach ache and rather than not perform, I told myself, ‘I’ll do it, what’s the worst that could happen.’ Well, the worst that could happen is that you can get slammed on your back and sh*t yourself in front of everyone. You think that’s the worst that could happen, but honestly it’s not that bad, compared to other things. It happened, no one was aware because I wore spandex, thankfully. Since then, I can tell you that there are worse things than sh*tting yourself, for sure, but it is by far one of the most humiliating things that can happen to you in that situation. If I shat myself and everyone saw and knew about it, it would be an entirely different situation.”

News On Scorpio Sky Following Recent Injury

We recently reported Scorpio Sky suffered a muscle strain during his match with Dante Martin during last week's AEW Rampage. He noted that h [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 10, 2022 01:14PM


