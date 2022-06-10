AEW Star Reflects On Pooping Himself During A Match

AEW star Evil Uno of the group The Dark Order was interviewed by The Create Unknown, during which he reflected on pooping himself during a match during the early days of his wrestling career. He said:

“Yes, once. I definitely did, once. Not a pleasant ordeal. I was ill before the match. Nowadays, we’re a lot more conscious of if we’re ill or not and we would probably never perform with another (talent) if you are ill because you could make them ill. When I started wrestling, people didn’t think that way. They didn’t think that way about injuries, they didn’t think that way about illness. I had a very very bad stomach ache and rather than not perform, I told myself, ‘I’ll do it, what’s the worst that could happen.’ Well, the worst that could happen is that you can get slammed on your back and sh*t yourself in front of everyone. You think that’s the worst that could happen, but honestly it’s not that bad, compared to other things. It happened, no one was aware because I wore spandex, thankfully. Since then, I can tell you that there are worse things than sh*tting yourself, for sure, but it is by far one of the most humiliating things that can happen to you in that situation. If I shat myself and everyone saw and knew about it, it would be an entirely different situation.”