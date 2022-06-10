WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Vince McMahon Reportedly High On Gunther

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 10, 2022

There is a report coming out of Fightful that is saying that Gunther (formerly WALTER) is impressing a lot of higher ups in WWE.

The exact words were that Gunther is impressing "people of influence" in WWE, with the star gaining a lot of supporters due to his work in WWE NXT UK.

Per the report, many things have put him in favor with WWE officials including his move to the United States, and his dedication to his diet and training. The report states that Gunther's ability to adapt to changes so easily has made a great impression on those where it counts.

The report also states that Vince McMahon is quite high on Gunther's in-ring work from what he has seen of it on SmackDown.

 

Source: wrestlingnews.co
Tags: #wwe #gunther #vince mcmahon

