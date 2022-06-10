WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Booker T Doesn't Agree With Unifying The WWE and Universal Titles

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

During the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T revealed he is not on board with WWE’s decision to unify the WWE and Universal titles, which they did at WrestleMania with Roman Reigns winning both straps:

"I don’t agree with unifying the championships because they’re two different shows. It might make things a lot stronger because you’re going to have a full roster of, just say, for instance, all your top-tier talent going to be on that show and they’re all going to be vying for one thing. That could make things a whole lot more compelling, yeah, it could. Is that something that should happen? Perhaps yeah, perhaps that’s something that should happen and I agree with that."

Source: wrestlinginc.com
Tags: #wwe #booker t

