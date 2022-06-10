WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Roman Reigns Pulled From Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Lineup

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

This past Monday night on WWE RAW, Matt Riddle issued a challenge to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Riddle mentioned on RAW that he would be appearing on SmackDown this week to find Reigns to accept his challenge however WWE is currently not advertising anything to do with Riddle on their official preview for tonight's blue brand preview.

Reigns is also no longer advertised for tonight’s SmackDown, opting recently to sign a new WWE contract allowing him to work a lighter schedule. It’s possible that Reigns could still appear, but usually, when a name is removed from the advertised lineup it is a good sign they will not be on the show. 

Reigns has not wrestled since defeating McIntyre at a WWE Live event in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on May 22.

UPDATE: Fightful Select reports Riddle is still planned to be at the broadcast with the idea that he will be doing an angle with Sami Zayn. 

 


