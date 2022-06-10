WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Ricochet Defends I.C Title, Lacey Evans Returns To Action, MITB Qualifying Match And More Set For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

Ricochet Defends I.C Title, Lacey Evans Returns To Action, MITB Qualifying Match And More Set For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The arena is advertising SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Natalya, who recently became the new #1 contender to Rousey is also scheduled to be in attendance.

In addition, RAW Superstar Riddle announced this week that he will be coming to SmackDown to follow-up on his challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. RAW’s The Street Profits also teased an appearance to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Both these segments have yet to be officially announced.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley advertised for tonight’s show and will likely work a dark match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Gunther

- Lacey Evans returns vs. Xia Li in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

Read more WWE SmackDown news:

Charlotte Flair Not Expected To Make WWE SmackDown Return This Week

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair and AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently married in a lavish wedding in Mexico. Both Flair and El Idolo took tim [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 09, 2022 07:24PM


Tags: #wwe #smackdown

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76808/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π