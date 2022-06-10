Ricochet Defends I.C Title, Lacey Evans Returns To Action, MITB Qualifying Match And More Set For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Tonight's WWE SmackDown on FOX airs live from the Raising Cane’s River Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The arena is advertising SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, Natalya, who recently became the new #1 contender to Rousey is also scheduled to be in attendance.

In addition, RAW Superstar Riddle announced this week that he will be coming to SmackDown to follow-up on his challenge to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. RAW’s The Street Profits also teased an appearance to confront Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos. Both these segments have yet to be officially announced.

RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley advertised for tonight’s show and will likely work a dark match.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s SmackDown:

- WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet defends against Gunther

- Lacey Evans returns vs. Xia Li in a Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

- Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus in a Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match qualifier

