News On Scorpio Sky Following Recent Injury

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 10, 2022

We recently reported Scorpio Sky suffered a muscle strain during his match with Dante Martin during last week's AEW Rampage. He noted that his knee was causing him issues going into the match and then he strained the muscle that goes from his knee to his groin which left his right leg "useless" after that moment.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Sky will be undergoing an MRI soon to establish the cause of his knee and leg issues. The hope is everything will be okay and there will be no serious damage requiring any surgery.

Read more AEW injury news:

Adam Cole Reportedly Dealing With A Number Of Injuries

Adam Cole last wrestled Samoa Joe at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and there are no signs he will be stepping back into the ring right [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 10, 2022 09:23AM

Source: members.f4wonline.com
Tags: #aew #scorpio sky

