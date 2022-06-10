News On Scorpio Sky Following Recent Injury

We recently reported Scorpio Sky suffered a muscle strain during his match with Dante Martin during last week's AEW Rampage. He noted that his knee was causing him issues going into the match and then he strained the muscle that goes from his knee to his groin which left his right leg "useless" after that moment.
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed Sky will be undergoing an MRI soon to establish the cause of his knee and leg issues. The hope is everything will be okay and there will be no serious damage requiring any surgery.
