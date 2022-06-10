Thunder Rosa Discusses Raising Money For Uvalde Victims, Dream Opponents, Serena Deeb

Thunder Rosa sat down with PWInsider, where she got an opportunity to discuss raising money for the Uvalde victims.

“Well, first of all, thank you so much for being so open to help us out and spreading the word of this. It’s been hard and one of my very close friends who, she works with me, her name is Melanie, she actually knows a couple of the people that lost their kids. Unfortunately, this last Sunday, I was going to one of the funerals of the young girls that passed away. I wasn’t able to because I was sick, but I talked to her and she says that was probably one of the saddest moments she’s ever had, you know, dealing with the family. All the communities involved, a very small community and everyone knows each other. So this guy that is a friend of hers, he’s a wrestling fan and he was a DJ for one of the local promotions over there in Uvalde and he just said it was like, it broke your heart. She’s like, ‘I don’t think I cried so much, just like how sad it was to see this father, he lost one of his daughters and he still has four kids and one of them was at the school when this happened.’

So it’s just so tragic because there’s stories that are so similar with all the families and those families that you know fortunately, they still have their kids, but the kids were present during the time of the shooting. How much trauma will exist in the next…after this? So it’s like, how is like a community going to rebuild after this? The beautiful part of this is a lot of people from all over the world and from all over the country have come and supported in different ways. I was just reading an article in The New York Times about mariachis that came from different parts of the country to play for the family. Just like bring them some sort of happiness or comfort when they were playing the music.

It’s been rough…I mean, I know it’s just, you know, like in nowadays, like if something happened yesterday and like tomorrow, we forget, like this is something that people can’t forget. There were so many kids and so many adults affected. That is going to be hard to forget and for me, when I was at Double or Nothing, like when I first came up [with the idea], I was coming with the idea that I was going to represent women that have disappeared in Mexico, there’s so many similarities, right? This might not have to do with the shooting but it was it was something that I wanted to do and then the shooting happened, I was like, well, this is my community.

That same week, I went to talk to like elementary school kids about how school is like one of the safest place for so many kids. Now like that’s just taken away. So I don’t know, it’s just it’s really really sad.”