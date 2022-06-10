WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Dominik Mysterio Says He Still Has Nightmares After Brock Lesnar Assault

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 10, 2022

Dominik Mysterio sat down with Quetzalli Bulnes in WWE Español Show "El Brunch", where he spoke about his interaction with Brock Lesnar.

“I didn’t even wrestle him, it was just a small interaction, but the most difficult challenge I’ve had was with Brock Lesnar. That was my sort of debut because he pulled from the crowd and gave me a beating that, sometimes, I still have nightmares from what happened, if I’m being honest. It was something very intense and I was fearful because he is a beast, a monster. He came from out of nowhere and said “alright, let’s go”. I did not know what was going to happen or how it was going to happen. He just looked at me, got out of the ring, he pulled me from the crowd and that’s how it happened."

Dominik continued.

"He grabs you and there’s nowhere to go. If I thought Veer Mahan was strong, Brock Lesnar is next level. His strength is incomparable."

He was asked if he wanted a match against Brock Lesnar, to which he replied:

“I don’t think I’ll ever be ready for a match against Brock Lesnar, but I am a Mysterio and I never say no. I may not be ready, but prefer to get in the ring with him compared to getting an ass-whooping from him, I prefer getting in the ring.”

Source: fightful.com
Tags: #wwe #dominik mysterio #brock lesnar

