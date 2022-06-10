Adam Cole Reportedly Dealing With A Number Of Injuries

Adam Cole last wrestled Samoa Joe at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view, and there are no signs he will be stepping back into the ring right now.
A report from Fightful Select reveals Cole has been "banged up for quite a while" and is "battling a series of injuries" for a long while now.
One of Cole's main injuries is a shoulder one which goes back to his AEW World Title fued with "Hangman" Adam Page, something he worked through at the time. The report notes that Cole’s labrum was actually torn during his rivalry with Page, although not confirmed by AEW or Cole himself.
It remains unclear if he will need time out for surgery, but we'll keep you updated.
⚡ AEW Star Chris Jericho And WWE Superstar MVP Recently Involved In A Verbal Confrontation
There was reportedly a verbal confrontation at a hotel recently between AEW star Chris Jericho and WWE Superstar MVP. Dave Meltzer revealed [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 10, 2022 09:14AM
