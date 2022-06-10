Update On Possible WWE SummerSlam 2022 Plans For John Cena

WWE recently announced John Cena will return to WWE RAW in Laredo, TX on June 27. Cena is returning to celebrate 20 years since his main roster WWE debut and many wonder if he will be sticking around beyond this appearance.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that there has been internal discussion in the company about setting up a Cena and Theory match for SummerSlam to help further elevate an up-and-coming Theory.

Theory is reportedly viewed by Vince McMahon as one of the next breakout stars. He sees a lot of John Cena qualities and potential for Theory to go on to main event future WrestleMania events.

