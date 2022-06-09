WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss Joins Twitter Spat Between Athena And Jade Cargill

AEW stars Athena and Jade Cargill have been feuding on AEW television of late with an exchange of words also taking place on social media. It all went down when Gargill commented on a photo of Athena on Twitter and made reference to WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. You may remember Athena (then Ember Moon) mentioned in a recent interview that there was a meeting in NXT about "how to dress like Mandy Rose."

Check out the exchange of words below:

Cargill: “You ask me. You look rather ‘Mandy-ish’. I thought you weren’t trying to be sexy? got close to a REAL goddess and seen you have to switch it up! but you guys want this woman to take my spot? Bitch GTFOH.”

Athena: “.@Jade_Cargill that’s real rich coming from someone who’s also buff blonde… Mandy & Charlotte are already taken. Move on hussy. I hope you keep that same energy next time I see you… #AndNew #FallenGoddess”

Alexa Bliss then came to the defence of her friend Athena, who was Ember Moon in WWE:

“I’d love to get mad at someone who’s coming after my bestie… but I’m still trying to figure out who the heck they even are … ? @AthenaPalmer_FG”