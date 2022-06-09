WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For June 8 Episode, But Finishes #1 On Cable

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2022

AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For June 8 Episode, But Finishes #1 On Cable

The viewership for the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed.

Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics reports Wednesday’s episode drew 939,000 viewers. This is down from the week previous which pulled in 969,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the 2-hour broadcast scored 0.34 rating. This is also down on last weeks 0.40 rating.

The show finished ranked at #1 in the demo among cable originals, according to Showbuzz Daily.

Read more AEW news:

News For Next Week's AEW Dynamite - Ladder Match, Hair vs. Hair, Title Match And More

AEW an updated lineup for next week’s Road Rager-themed episode of AEW Dynamite airing on TBS, including a Tag Team Title ladder match [...]

— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 09, 2022 10:38AM


Tags: #aew #dynamite #ratings

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76797/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π