AEW Dynamite Viewership Drops For June 8 Episode, But Finishes #1 On Cable

The viewership for the June 8 edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS has been revealed.
Brandon Thruston of Wrestlenomics reports Wednesday’s episode drew 939,000 viewers. This is down from the week previous which pulled in 969,000 viewers. In terms of the key 18-49 demographic, the 2-hour broadcast scored 0.34 rating. This is also down on last weeks 0.40 rating.
The show finished ranked at #1 in the demo among cable originals, according to Showbuzz Daily.
AEW Dynamite last night on TBS (8-10pm):— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) June 9, 2022
939,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.34
📊 https://t.co/1SscdBCpr8 pic.twitter.com/eGdQ69xja6
