News For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - TNA Original Appearing, Opening And Closing Matches Announced

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2022

Tonight’s IMPACT Wrestling episode will broadcast from Delaware farm owned by IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Briscoes. 

Opening the show will be Rosemary vs. Knockouts World Tag Team Champion Tenille Dashwood. The IMPACT main event will feature The Motor City Machine Guns and AEW’s Frankie Kazarian vs. Honor No More’s Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in six-man tag action.

Last week, TNA Wrestling original “Wildcat” Chris Harris appeared in a backstage segment with Edwards and Shark Boy. PWInsider reports that another "secret cameo" with a TNA Original will air on tonight’s broadcast, no word on who yet. These promos are to celebrate the 20th anniversary.

Below is the announced card for tonight's IMPACT Wrestling on AXS:

- IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs. the undefeated Joe Doering in a non-title match

- PCO vs. Steve Maclin

