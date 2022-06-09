Sonny Kiss Reflects On Joey Janela & Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Sonny Kiss was recently interviewed by PWI's Candace Cordelia on FaceTurn, where they spoke about Joey Janela, Brandi and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW.

“Two of my very favorite people are no longer here. Joey Janela and also Cody Rhodes — and Brandi. Of course, Brandi. Brandi is Queen B, love Queen B. It’s tough because I think that definitely, Joey leaving kind of gave me a little bit of like, ‘Okay, what’s happening?’ Because we had our long rivalry and we were kind of like in a marriage in our careers, whether we were tag-teaming or feuding, it was like a marriage. So him leaving was like, ‘Okay, well, what about me? What’s gonna happen to me?’ It really, really does suck because [Joey] really pushed me to be great. He really wanted Sonny Kiss, the brand, to be well-known, recognized, be a force to be reckoned with, like tough. He really, really helped shape and mold the character that is ‘The Beautiful Badass.’ So, ‘Beautiful Badass,’ it’s kind of like ‘The Concrete Rose’, part two, but like ‘Concrete Rose-dark.’ It’s like, ‘The Concrete Rose’ is like the girl next door, who if you keep pushing her buttons, she’ll knock you out. But ‘Badass’ is like, ‘Bitch. I’m a baddie and I will beat your ass.'”

