WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

 

  

 

 

Sonny Kiss Reflects On Joey Janela & Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Posted By: Guy Incognito on Jun 09, 2022

Sonny Kiss Reflects On Joey Janela & Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW

Sonny Kiss was recently interviewed by PWI's Candace Cordelia on FaceTurn, where they spoke about Joey Janela, Brandi and Cody Rhodes leaving AEW.

“Two of my very favorite people are no longer here. Joey Janela and also Cody Rhodes — and Brandi. Of course, Brandi. Brandi is Queen B, love Queen B. It’s tough because I think that definitely, Joey leaving kind of gave me a little bit of like, ‘Okay, what’s happening?’ Because we had our long rivalry and we were kind of like in a marriage in our careers, whether we were tag-teaming or feuding, it was like a marriage. So him leaving was like, ‘Okay, well, what about me? What’s gonna happen to me?’ It really, really does suck because [Joey] really pushed me to be great. He really wanted Sonny Kiss, the brand, to be well-known, recognized, be a force to be reckoned with, like tough. He really, really helped shape and mold the character that is ‘The Beautiful Badass.’ So, ‘Beautiful Badass,’ it’s kind of like ‘The Concrete Rose’, part two, but like ‘Concrete Rose-dark.’ It’s like, ‘The Concrete Rose’ is like the girl next door, who if you keep pushing her buttons, she’ll knock you out. But ‘Badass’ is like, ‘Bitch. I’m a baddie and I will beat your ass.'”

On Jade Cargill and The Baddies:

“I have a wonderful relationship with those girls — all the girls in the locker room, of course, but definitely with those three girls there’s something special between us. Velvet and I, we both come from a dance background so we clicked right away. Our personalities are very similar. Keira and I, it’s — the energy, you can’t explain it. Jade and I are always complimenting each other. She empowers me, I empower her. The girls and I, we just have such a — it’s very genuine. It’s very, there’s just love. I don’t know if I can explain it.”

Source: rajah.com
Tags: #aew #sonny kiss

⚡ Explore WNS


Jump To Comments

Popular Tags

Popular Articles

Latest @ WNS Forum

Share Article

Follow WNS

 

 Follow us on @WNSource 

 Follow us on Instagram 

 LIKE us on Facebook 

 

⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com 

 

https://wrestlr.me/76792/  

Post Your Comments...

 

© 2006-2022 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π