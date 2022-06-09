Swerve Strickland Believes Fans Were Critical Of His Team With Keith Lee Due To Racial Bias

Swerve Strickland was recently a guest on The Corner, where he addressed criticisms of him teaming up with Keith Lee.

"We talk about culture, there are so many times where it's okay for this group of people to do something but when this group of people do the same thing, it's like, 'No, it's an unfathomable idea.' It wasn't okay for Kenny Omega and Adam Page to be two singles stars holding the Tag Team Championships, right? When Swerve and Keith do it, 'No, they need to be singles stars.' Ya'll just had probably two of the best tag champs ever in the company, they were singles stars. Why do we move the goalposts for certain people? Are we visualizing us in a different realm? Is it a different criticism for how we go through things? It's certain things I notice and a fine line we can run. I see it, but I don't say anything. 'I'll let ya'll talk.'"