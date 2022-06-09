Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - Josh Alexander In Action, Six Man Tag And More

IMPACT Wrestling returns with an action-packed episode tonight on AXS TV. The episode will also air on the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the announced lineup for the show below:

- IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering in a non-title match

- Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood

- Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Frankie Kazarian

- PCO vs. Steve Maclin

