Preview For Tonight's IMPACT Wrestling - Josh Alexander In Action, Six Man Tag And More

IMPACT Wrestling returns with an action-packed episode tonight on AXS TV. The episode will also air on the promotion’s Twitch online streaming channel. Check out the announced lineup for the show below:
- IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander vs. Joe Doering in a non-title match
- Rosemary vs. Tenille Dashwood
- Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, and Frankie Kazarian
- PCO vs. Steve Maclin
⚡ Another Wrestler Reportedly Departing IMPACT Wrestling
Jay White is the latest name to finish up with IMPACT Wrestling, according to PWinsider. His departure comes at a time when his schedule wit [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 03, 2022 02:40PM
