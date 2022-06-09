News For Next Week's AEW Dynamite - Ladder Match, Hair vs. Hair, Title Match And More

AEW an updated lineup for next week’s Road Rager-themed episode of AEW Dynamite airing on TBS, including a Tag Team Title ladder match. Check out the currently announced lineup below:
- AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys
- Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz
- Class Action Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs
- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro
⚡ News For Friday's AEW Rampage: Will Ospreay and United Empire In Action, Matches And More
AEW has announced a number of matches, including Will Ospreay and United Empire in action for this week’s AEW Rampage airing on TNT. C [...]— Ben Jordan Kerin Jun 09, 2022 10:34AM
Follow us on @WNSource
Follow us on Instagram
LIKE us on Facebook
⚡ News tip? Email ben@wrestlingnewssource.com