News For Next Week's AEW Dynamite - Ladder Match, Hair vs. Hair, Title Match And More

AEW an updated lineup for next week’s Road Rager-themed episode of AEW Dynamite airing on TBS, including a Tag Team Title ladder match. Check out the currently announced lineup below:

- AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

- Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

- Class Action Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

- AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro

