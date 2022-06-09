WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
News For Next Week's AEW Dynamite - Ladder Match, Hair vs. Hair, Title Match And More

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Jun 09, 2022

AEW an updated lineup for next week’s Road Rager-themed episode of AEW Dynamite airing on TBS, including a Tag Team Title ladder match. Check out the currently announced lineup below:

-  AEW Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Jurassic Express vs. The Young Bucks vs. The Hardys

-  Hair vs. Hair Match: Chris Jericho vs. Ortiz

-  Class Action Elimination Match: Wardlow vs. 20 Plaintiffs

-  AEW All-Atlantic Championship Qualifying Match: Ethan Page vs. Miro

Tags: #aew #dynamite

